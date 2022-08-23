Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. 49,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

