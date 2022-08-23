Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.6 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 256,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.