Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 479,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,619,379. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

