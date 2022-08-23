Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,341. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

