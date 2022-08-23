Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after acquiring an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,273,000 after acquiring an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

