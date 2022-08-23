Margaret Haseltine Purchases 5,400 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Margaret Haseltine acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of A$36,450.00 ($25,489.51).
Bapcor Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Bapcor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.