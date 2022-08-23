Marlin Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

