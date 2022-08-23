Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VAC traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,548. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.