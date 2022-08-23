Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,919. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

