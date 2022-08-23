Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 120,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 196.8% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.