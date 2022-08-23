Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as low as $89.56 and last traded at $89.69. Approximately 222,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,506,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

