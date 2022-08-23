Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,212,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 96,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. 101,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

