Mesefa Reaches Market Cap of $4,737.10 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $4,737.10 and $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00768472 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.