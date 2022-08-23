MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.12. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.59.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 103.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

