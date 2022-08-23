MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.12. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.59.
MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.
