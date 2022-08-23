MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $82,895.95 and $12.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00056954 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 448,577,417 coins and its circulating supply is 171,275,489 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

