Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.68 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Midas has a total market cap of $82.68 million and $275,129.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be bought for $31.71 or 0.00148931 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

