MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Stephens

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
