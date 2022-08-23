MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Stephens

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

