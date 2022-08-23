MinePlex (PLEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.79 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $93.06 million and $2.79 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,981,469 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars.

