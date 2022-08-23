Mineral (MNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

Mineral (MNR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $150,943.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mineral alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.11 or 1.00142387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076458 BTC.

Mineral Profile

Mineral is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.