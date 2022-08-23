MixMarvel 1-Day Volume Hits $8.38 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $21.04 million and $8.38 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

