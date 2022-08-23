Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Model N Trading Down 1.8 %

MODN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,307. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Model N

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.