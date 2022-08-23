Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,307. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Model N

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

