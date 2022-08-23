MonaCoin Market Cap Tops $33.42 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $33.42 million and approximately $34,136.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.98 or 0.07618759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00158444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00717981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00609190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.