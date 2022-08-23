Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 48,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

