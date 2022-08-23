Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after buying an additional 1,057,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27,038.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

