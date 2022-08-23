Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,996. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

