Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $57,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,216,000 after buying an additional 142,029 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3,154.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.94. 129,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

