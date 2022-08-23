Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $74,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $139.77. 37,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

