Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125,306 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,306 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. 7,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,229. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

