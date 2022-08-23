MoneySwap (MSWAP) Price Down 11.1% This Week

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One MoneySwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MoneySwap has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $263,920.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoneySwap has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoneySwap Coin Profile

MoneySwap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneySwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoneySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

