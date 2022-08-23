MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lifted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.44. 17,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,693. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

