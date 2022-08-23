Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $7.15 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB remained flat at $49.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,676. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.