Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,300 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 20,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $50.25.

