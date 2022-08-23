Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.42. 17,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.