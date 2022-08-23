Moon Rabbit Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (AAA)

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Moon Rabbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moon Rabbit has a total market cap of $127,700.59 and $69,992.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moon Rabbit has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00078902 BTC.

Moon Rabbit Coin Profile

AAA is a coin. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moon Rabbit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Rabbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Rabbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Rabbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

