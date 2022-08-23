Morgan Stanley Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $92.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE D traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.