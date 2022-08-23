Morgan Stanley Lowers American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $146.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,157,000 after buying an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 376.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.