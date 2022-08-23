Morgan Stanley Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $150.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $136.14 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

