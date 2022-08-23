Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires 120,172 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 305.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,172 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com comprises about 0.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CarParts.com

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of CarParts.com stock remained flat at $7.47 during trading on Tuesday. 10,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

