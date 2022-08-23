Must Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Must Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the period. New York Times comprises about 4.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of New York Times worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 307,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

New York Times Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,581. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.