Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 242,783 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Must Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 242,783 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 879,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,748,152. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

