Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,923 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Must Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $134.16. 52,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,090. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.36.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

