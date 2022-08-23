MYCE (MYCE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,294.00

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, MYCE has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. MYCE has a market cap of $447,069.39 and $93,294.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MYCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MYCE Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

