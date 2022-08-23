Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,100 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of KemPharm worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Trading Up 0.9 %

KMPH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KemPharm Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

