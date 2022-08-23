Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Logistics Stock Up 0.5 %

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,250. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

