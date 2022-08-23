Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.64. 57,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.