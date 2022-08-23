Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,875 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,628,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after buying an additional 3,102,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 162,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

