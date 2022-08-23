Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

