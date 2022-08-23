Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.30. 189,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,351,446. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $438.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

