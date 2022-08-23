Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Nabox has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $1.42 million and $488,804.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nabox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00778856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nabox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nabox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.