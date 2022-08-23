Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Nabox has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $1.42 million and $488,804.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00778856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nabox Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Nabox Coin Trading
